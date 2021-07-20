Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

Fresh off the release Friday of her sophomore album Sling, Clairo has today (July 20) unveiled a North American tour for 2022. The Carlisle native will set out for 28 dates, kicking off February 16 in Charlotte and wrapping April 16 in Atlanta. Along the way is a February 24 date at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and a February 27 homecoming appearance at Boston’s House of Blues. Arlo Parks will provide support for all but the three final shows on the tour (filled by Widowspeak).

Clairo has partnered with SafeTour and Calling All Crows to provide a safe and harassment-free show experience, with a rep from the latter integrated into the touring team to field requests for help through a dedicated support text hotline and venue canvassing, while both entities are providing sexual harassment prevention and response training to the band, crew, and interested venue staff.

“Now that shows are starting to come back into our everyday lives, it’s important to prioritize everyone’s experience to the fullest,” Clairo says. “Everyone deserves a resource and everyone deserves to enjoy the show in peace. I want the audience to know that there is someone who will listen and believe them at every show”

After a flurry of pre-sales (CITI and VIP; artist; and Spotify) that fill the week, tickets are available to the general public starting Friday (July 23) at 10 a.m. local time. Clairo.com has all the details.

