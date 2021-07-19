Mic’d Up: A big weekend at Nick’s, and Rogers hides out at White Bull

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (July 25).

Steven Rogers: July 23 and 24 at White Bull Tavern

Somewhere between self-deprecation and self-therapy lies the comedy mind of Steven Rogers. And while he may not have the market cornered there, the Panic Attacking podcast host hasn’t worked with some of the best in the biz (like Brian Regan), marked off his late-night debut in 2019, and locked up the recording of his first album later this year for no reason. He’s simply operating on a completely different level.

Thursday, July 23 and Friday, July 24 :: 7:30 p.m. both nights :: White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Jason Cordova: July 23 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

Continuing his push to be one of the best in the game, Cordova’s nothing-off-limits approach to the stage is as refreshing and real as it is hilarious. As you’ll find, if you make your way to Nick’s to catch him in action, the Roxbury native has something to say, whether it be in the arenas of love and relationships, society and race, or the culture he sees around him, and watching him dish it out in the flesh will be a highlight of your weekend.

Friday, July 23 :: 8 p.m. :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Jeff May: July 23 at Redemption Rock Brewing

The way it’s being billed is completely true: not only does Jeff May have cool friends (as made evident by his podcast), but he’s also bringing those friends around for a rare hometown show. So, that means if you’re in the vicinity of Redemption Rock Brewing, you’d be making a great decision if you were to buy a ticket, grab a pint, and watch him do his thing in front of a hometown crowd.

Friday, July 23 :: 8 p.m. :: Redemption Rock Brewing Company, 333 Shrewsbury St. in Worcester :: Tickets are $15

Alex Giampapa: July 24 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

His voice and onstage demeanor may be soothing, but that doesn’t mean the Actual News host won’t be bringing a scorching set of well-crafted jokes, hot takes on current events, and a good, healthy dose of social commentary to Warrenton Street when he headlines Nick’s this weekend.

Saturday, July 24 :: 8 p.m. :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20