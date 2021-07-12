HarpoonFest returns this summer with sets n’ sips in the Seaport

After a pandemic-inflicted break, HarpoonFest has spearheaded another eclectic lineup of Boston musicians for its 2021 edition.

The annual fest at the Seaport brewery returns this summer from Thursday (July 22) to Saturday (July 24), serving craft beers alongside some of the city’s most prominent and promising artists.

The fest kicks off with a special pre-party on July 22, honoring frontline workers with discounted tickets (and a free four-pack of Harpoon’s Big League IPA) for healthcare workers and first responders. DJ J-WALL, DADFUNK, and the Howl at the Moon dueling pianos take the stage Thursday evening, while Senseless Optimism, Airport, Air Traffic Controller, Shadwell, Hawthorn, Justin Nash Fisher, and Aubrey Haddard are scheduled to perform Friday night.

The fest finishes with a full day of programming on Saturday, featuring sets from Folk Physics, Ryan Gebhardt, Iron Harvest, Forte, Cliff Notez, Comanchero, Barefoot Chandy, Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections, SeeFour, The Cheerful Desolation Choir, and Greg Roy.

In between songs and sips, guests can purchase food from on-site vendors, including The Sausage Guy, Tenoch, Moyzilla, Chubby Chickpea, or The Shuck Truck. Harpoon has also shared their drink menu for the weekend, but their new “Big League” brew remains in the spotlight; a portion of Big League pint sales will go to Off Their Plate, a non-profit that “empower[s] local kitchens led by women and people of color to feed their communities through employment and nutrition.”

Check out the full flyer and day-by-day breakdown of performances below, and revisit our full photo gallery from the 2019 festivities.

Thursday, July 22

Stage One:

6 to 7 p.m.: DJ J-WALL

7 to 8 p.m.: Howl At The Moon Dueling Pianos

8:20 to 9:20 p.m.: DADFUNK

9:20 to 10 p.m.: DJ J-WALL

Friday, July 23

Stage One:

6:15 to 7 p.m.: Senseless Optimism

7:25 to 8:30 p.m.: Airport

9 to 10:30 p.m.: Air Traffic Controller

Stage Two:

6:30 to 7:15 p.m.: Shadwell

7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.: Hawthorn

8:30 to 9:20 p.m.: Justin Nash Fisher

9:40 to 10:30 p.m.: Aubrey Haddard

Saturday, July 24

Stage One:

Noon to 12:45 p.m.: Folk Physics

1 to 1:45 p.m.: Ryan Gebhardt

2 to 2:45 p.m.: Iron Harvest

3:05 to 4:05 p.m.: Howl At The Moon Dueling Pianos

4:25 to 5:10 p.m.: Forte

5:35 to 6:30 p.m.: Cliff Notez

Stage Two:

Noon to 12:50 p.m.: Comanchero

1 to 1:45 p.m.: Barefoot Chandy

2 to 2:50 p.m.: Magen Tracy & the Missed Connections

3:10 to 4 p.m.: SeeFour

4:20 to 5:15 p.m.: The Cheerful Desolation Choir

5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Greg Roy