Boston Thriving: BIA cracks Spotify’s ‘Viral 50 – USA’ playlist

BIA’s song “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” is hitting a whole lotta speakers in the United States.

The track from the Boston rapper today (April 27) occupies the No. 24 slot on Spotify’s “Viral 50 – USA” playlist, which collects the most-shared tunes in the country. Unlike the daily “Top 50” playlist, which simply presents the most-streamed songs on Spotify for any given region (the U.S., the world, etc.), the “Viral 50” chart analyzes data like social media shares and publication buzz to calculate its daily selection.

BIA appears directly underneath new Justin Bieber tune “Peaches,” and also ranks higher than tracks from Saweetie, Kali Uchis, and Maroon 5.

Check out the full playlist and the music video for “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” below.