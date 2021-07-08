Laura Jane Grace announces show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

We were certain the inevitable return of live music was going to bring about some legendary moments, and Laura Jane Grace is already doing her part. On Thursday (July 8), the Against Me!, Devouring Mothers, and solo artist announced a live show August 21 at Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia.

Yes, the same Four Seasons Total Landscaping that hosted then-attorney Rudy Giuliani’s infamous November 2020 press conference in front of a parking garage, detailing the Donald Trump’s legal challenges over the presidential election. It was a surprising location for an appearance that many assumed would be held at the upscale Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia. The small landscaping business, located near a sex shop and a crematorium in the Holmesburg neighborhood of Near Northeast Philadelphia, gained instant notoriety, quickly selling merch and welcoming curiosity seekers. Now it’s a concert venue, at least for one day. Yay, 2021.

Grace, who released a solo album last October in the acclaimed Stay Alive, will be joined at Four Seasons by Brendan Kelly of The Lawrence Arms. Tickets for the all-ages show went on sale today at noon. There are even t-shirts commemorating the occasion.

“This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company,” Grace says, “and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show.”

Grace has a a handful of live dates lined up for the fall, including Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas on September 25 and four shows supporting Thursday, stopping at the Worcester Palladium on December 28.

