Ghostly Kisses haunts through an ethereal calm on ‘Don’t Know Why’

Some artist monikers are more appropriate than others, and some are just perfect in conveying the music contained within. That’s the case with Ghostly Kisses, the musical project from French-Canadian singer songwriter Margaux Sauvé, who week releases her first single of 2021 with a haunting ache titled “Don’t Know Why.” It’s a melancholic acoustic number that floats delicately through Sauvé’s personal exploration on coming to terms with what’s not meant to be.

“’Don’t Know Why’ talks about a separation,” Sauvé says, “the moment when you realize you’ve tried everything and you don’t want to fight anymore. ‘Don’t know why I could never make it alright’ is sung in the chorus, expressing failure, guilt and the realization that you have to accept defeat and go your own way.”

Co-produced by neo-classical composer Louis-Ettiene Santais and Doveman/Thomas Bartlett, “Don’t Know Why” dances with the ethereal without losing its footing, and Sauvé’s voice has a calming effect that assures things will work out, no matter what we’re currently faced with. She’s a spectre watching over.