Boston comedy legends set for benefit show at Worcester’s Polar Park

In the weeks following the passing of Worcester police officer Manny Familia, support from all over the community has come pouring in for his family. Now, some of Boston’s greatest comedy minds are coming together to show support in their own way for the fallen officer.

Convening at Worcester’s Polar Park on Tuesday, July 20, A Night of Comedy for Officer Manny Familia will bring together comedy and community as some of Boston’s sharpest and longest standing comedy voices bring their talents to the home of the Woo Sox to pay tribute and show support for Officer Familia and his family. Led by Lenny Clarke, the evening’s lineup will also include Dave Russo, Tony V, Frank Santorelli, Christine Hurley, and more.

The event will only be the most recent effort to show support for the fallen officer’s family in the wake of his passing, as a GoFundMe has been set up in his honor, and fellow officers lined the streets of Worcester to pay respect to their fallen brother in blue shortly after Familia tragically drowned while attempting to save a teenager in distress at Green Hill Pond last month.

Tickets for the show are $30, and can be purchased via the Worcester Red Sox website.