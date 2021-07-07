Phoebe Katis makes an alt-pop vow to ‘Never Be A Cool Girl’

Now that we’ve hit summer’s cruising altitude, our playlist is brimming with breezy alt-pop jams that put some lift in our leisure trips. The latest entry comes from Phoebe Katis, the English singer-songwriter who dropped a slinky sweet new tune called “Never Be A Cool Girl” this past Friday (July 2), just before we all launched into our own holiday weekend.

The track is a percussive pop somersault that toys with themes of dropping the mind games and playing it straight — and getting right to the point in a relationship’s honeymoon stage. It nicely sets a tone for Katis’ forthcoming album Sweet Reunion, which hits July 16, and swirls with introspective compositions of life and love, and how the two are forever intertwined.

“I love getting my heart broken. Don’t get me wrong, the deceit, the anger, the betrayal; that is painful. But give it time, and you realize that pain was worth it,” Katis says of her new LP. “If something or someone is supposed to stay in your life, they will, in some capacity. If they are supposed to visit for a short time and then step out of your way, there’s not really a lot we can do about it.”

Katis previews the new record with a live performance July 14 at Bowery Electric in New York City. “I can’t wait to share this new music with a live band and live audience,” Katis adds. “I’ve always felt a buzz playing to American audiences; I think the classic singer songwriter style is more widely loved over here, and that feels really great.”

As does this new tune. Dive in below.