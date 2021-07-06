Steve-O set to make his first stage appearance in Boston in five years

Regardless if you were locked in to the glory days of Jackass or not, the story of Steve-O is truly one of perseverance and triumph. It’s also funny as hell, by his own admission, even when things got serious. We’re glad he’s still with us, in both a figurative and literal sense, and now he makes his way back to Boston, bringing “Steve-O’s Bucket List Tour” to The Wilbur on December 11 for his first appearance in town in five years. The show comes nearly two months after the final production of Jackass is set for October release, and coupled with his successful new podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride, there will be plenty on the agenda come December. And hell, if the agenda falls apart, the man has proven time and time again that he sure knows how to entertain the masses.