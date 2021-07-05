L.A. Exes order up some takeout with a side of make out on ‘Skinny Dipping’

It’s a holiday weekend across the land, and chances are, swimming is on the agenda before we’re all back to the Real World on Tuesday. Whether it’s in the ocean, a lake, the pool or wherever, take along L.A. Exes‘ wonderfully bubbly new single “Skinny Dipping” and its Caitlin Gerard-directed music video. The clip finds the surfy Los Angeles guitar-pop band — which boasts Jenny Owen Youngs as a member! — hanging out and having some fun poolside with some frisky critters and actors/comedian Kate Micucci.

“The whole scene was pretty bizarre,” says L.A. Exes’ Rachel White. “We got a gig to play a pool party and we didn’t realize that all the patrons were human animal hybrids or that they would take our song literally.”

It’s hard not to when the jam is this infectious. Voting by now may be closed, but “Skinny Dipping” certainly has all kinds of Song of the Summer vibes (it hit digital in May, but the video just dropped last week), the type of track that warrants repeated listens while out and about in the most fun season of them all. But “Skinny Dipping” also has maybe our favorite lyric of 2021 in “We can order up some take out / With a side of makeout,” and we’re shocked we lived so long without dropping that on an unsuspecting potential partner. That’s just as awesome as their band name.

Dive in below.