Tig Notaro sets premiere date for animated stand-up special ‘Drawn’

When an artist drops an out-of-the-box project, it may be common practice to say something cliché along the lines of “you’ve never seen anything quite like this.” However, in the case of Tig Notaro and her new stand-up special, it’s simply just the truth.

As announced on Thursday (July 1), Notaro will bring her latest batch of stand-up to the masses on July 24 via HBO in the form of Drawn, a fully-animated presentation delivered in the award-winning animated stylings of Los Angeles-based animators, Six Point Harness. As what seems to be the first project of its kind in the stand-up realm, the hour-long special will deliver Notaro’s signature approach and thought-provoking storytelling with a unique collection of multi-genre animation, which only adds more creative depth to what Notaro has already brought to the table over the course of her critically-acclaimed career.

The new hour marks Notaro’s first special since her last batch of recorded material, Happy To Be Here, premiered on Netflix in 2018. Check out the trailer for Drawn below.