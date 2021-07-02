Leo the Kind bottles his luck with new EP and Mother Juice collab

Leo The Kind’s new EP is so savory that Mother Juice couldn’t help but take notice.

As the Boston rapper releases Land of the Luck today (July 2), the Massachusetts eatery and smoothie bar also unveils a limited-edition drink that pairs with Leo’s three new tracks. The “Land of the Luck” juice — a concoction of apple, mint, pineapple, ginger, lemon, and spinach — is now available while supplies last at Mother Juice’s Newbury Street location.

The local recognition aligns perfectly with the EP’s theme of overwhelming gratitude for Boston, both as a city and as a support system. (Ironically, just last evening Newbury Comics showed him some love as well, giving him the space to perform the EP live).

“Land of The Luck is really my way of saying thank you to the city for everything it has taught me and brought to me,” he reflects. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Enter the Land of the Luck below, and grab a juice this long weekend while you’re promenading around downtown.