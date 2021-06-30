fbpx
Band in the USA: Slow Pulp release ‘Iowa’ and unveil 2021 tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

Last fall, Slow Pulp released one of the more riveting debut albums of 2020 in Moveys, and now the Wisconsin-bred and Chicago-based band have a chance to finally take those songs out on the road. Today (June 30) Slow Pulp unveiled a 28-date your for November and December, and the news comes with word of a new track called “Iowa,” which is a reimagined version of their own “Idaho” and part of a new 7-inch titled Deleted Scenes. Listen to it below, and scan all the tour dates, which includes stops in Los Angeles (November 18 at The Echo); Phoenix (November 20 at Valley Bar); Brooklyn (December 10 at Elsewhere); and Boston (December 11 at Brighton Music Hall). Tickets are on sale now through slowpulp.com.

 

Tour Poster by Caleb Vanden Boom

 
