Levitation 2021: Chicano Batman, Japanese Breakfast, Black Angels and more

Given the past 16 months or so, traveling anywhere at any time feels like an absolute treat. But spending Halloween weekend in Austin for Levitation festival sounds simply elating. The festival today announced its first round of shows for its 12th edition, going down October 28 to 31 at multiple venues across the Texas capital’s downtown Red River Cultural District and East Side, and the lineup is, predictably, fairly fantastic.

Levitation 2021 is headlined by Chicano Batman, The Black Angels, Thundercat, and Japanese Breakfast, with a slate that features Boston’s Sweeping Promises, A Place To Bury Strangers, Drab Majesty, The Hives, Black Midi, Boy Harsher, Andy Shauf, Cloud Nothings, LA Witch, Ringo Deathstarr, Crumb, No Joy, Ganser, Uniform, Shannon & The Clams, Shabazz Palaces, and plenty more.

Red Fang, Nothing, Starcrawler, Frankie Rose and more kick off the opening night party on October 27. Get all ticket information here.

“We’re excited to see live music coming back, and looking forward to seeing everyone in Austin for another epic weekend of music and art in Austin, Texas,” declares Levitation and The Reverberation Appreciation Society. “As shows and events come back to our beloved venues and art spaces, safety procedures will continue to evolve and we will work with our venues and health officials to offer clear guidelines for attendees. It’s gonna be Halloween weekend, so masks are encouraged regardless. Take care friends, we hope to see you soon!”

Check out a 2019 recap video below, and scan the full lineup — so far — after the jump.

