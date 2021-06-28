Mic’d Up: Van Delft gets down in Watertown, Dunn headlines Laugh

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (July 5).

Live at the Mansion: June 30 at Commander’s Mansion

There’s nothing like a little push to help you get over that dreaded Wednesday hump. It just so happens that this week, that push comes in the form of Bethany Van Delft, Emily Ruskowski, and Sabrina Wu doing what they do best in the spirit of the Women in Comedy Festival. We’ve all sorely missed the WICF, so while it is an absolute crusher of a lineup, it’s also a nod to a great festival that we’ll take any amount of until it returns in full force.

Wednesday, June 30 :: 7:30 p.m. :: Commander’s Mansion, 440 Talcott Ave. in Watertown :: Tickets are $30

Ain’t That America: July 2 at Starlight Square

Come one, come all to a comedy show celebrating and/or criticizing the Fourth of July. Hosted by Tooky Kavanagh and featuring a number of grinding local comics, enjoy the start to the weekend with a show for the good ol’ price of free. It’s a win-win, no matter which way you look at it.

Friday, July 2 :: 7:30 p.m. :: Starlight Square, 84 Bishop Allen Drive in Cambridge :: Admission is free

Drew Dunn: July 2 and 3 at Laugh Boston

At this point in his career, Drew Dunn’s brand of comedy is internationally known, but there’s nothing like a hometown show that truly showcases why he’s so well-received outside of New England to really bring the house down. Whether it be for his upbeat delivery or relatable observations, Boston loves him – and apparently, hecklers do too. Either way, catching Dunn in the seaport this week wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.

Friday, July 2 and Saturday, July 3 :: 7:30 p.m. both shows :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25

Chris Post: July 3 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

While his onstage demeanor may seemingly indicate he’s just not feeling it, Chris Post is one of the best on the grind in the city, and catching him live as he mixes self-deprivation, observational comedy, and a dose of what feels like existential dread. On paper, it seems like a sad affair, but trust us, Post will bring the heat.

Saturday, July 3 :: 8 p.m. :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton Street in Boston :: Tickets are $20