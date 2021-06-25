Watch the brawlin’, ballin’ new trailer for Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’

As is typical with a lot of Disney properties, the brand new trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings dropped in the middle of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night, just like Paul George dropped a half-court three at the end of the third quarter to make sure motherfuckers knew that the Clippers, like the old-school pirate ships they’re named after, ain’t going down without a fight. Anyway, that’s probably enough of the WKHJ Sports Hawt Tahkes In The Morning for one post (though we do think the Suns are probably going to the Finals, and now that we’ve said that, you probably should bet on the Clippers), but we have to say, this trailer really brought some excitement to some folks in the midst of an already exciting event. You can practically taste the adrenaline here, and watching it will be a great way to kick off your weekend.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis that’s more of a briefly-extended cast list, but hey, it’s Marvel — the details are there for super nerds to mine in order to make YouTube videos:

“Marvel Studios’ ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.”

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will hit theaters — and only theaters, sorry to all the Disney+ With Premier Access heads out there — on September 3. Do you think that’s enough time for us to petition Kevin Feige to scrap the score entirely and replace it with Liquid Swords? Asking for a friend.