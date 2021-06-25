Elohim takes us on an extended ‘Journey To The Center Of Myself’

Where ever Elohim takes us, we shall follow. Last month the Los Angeles artist and producer took us down a runway blitz with a little help from Big Freedia on “Strut”, and now today (June 25) Elohim lures us deep down an alley along a path to wellness on her new EP, Journey To The Center Of Myself. Across its five glowing tracks, the EP is a flashy blast of hyperactive, but self-assured, alt-pop. And it’s the first of a volume of four EPs to come, so it’s clear Elohim is once again just getting started.

“Journey to the Center of Myself is much like a labyrinth,” Elohim says. “The intention of a labyrinth is to heal your mind by following the spiral path without averting your eyes. Ultimately, what you experience is a short reprieve from the chaos of decision making as your mind is allowed to wander because there is no left or right, only a line that you know will lead you to the center and then back out again at whatever pace you choose. Johns Hopkins actually created one in Baltimore as a spiritual service for patients and their families to discover peace during trying times. This project was exactly that for me: It was a way for me to find peace in self-discovery.”

And it’s something we can all apply to our lives, especially after the collective trauma we all experienced over the past 16 months. As we await the second chapters in Elohim’s musical journey, she’s gracing festival stages this summer and fall, including appearances at Lollapalooza in Chicago, California’s HARD Summer Festival, and Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

Start working on that confident “Strut” now.

***