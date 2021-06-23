The Town and The City Festival set to return to downtown Lowell

After a year in virtual reality, The Town and The City Festival will sprawl across downtown Lowell once again this fall.

Following an online-only adaptation of the fest in 2020, this year’s edition brings 40-plus performances to Lowell venues, bars, and eateries on Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23. Concurrent shows will take over venues like Zorba Music Hall, The Luna Theater at Mill No. 5, Warp & Weft, Gallery Z, and The Old Court — most of which are within walking distance of each other, allowing visitors to ping-pong between performances with ease.

Massachusetts artists on the bill include Tanya Donelly and The Parkington Sisters, Will Dailey, Damn Tall Buildings, Hilken Mancini and Chris Colbourn, Divine Sweater (pictured above), Alisa Amador, The Chelsea Curve, The Daylilies, The Shirts and Shoes, blindspot, The Q-Tip Bandits, The Only Things, oldsoul, and Brian Porter Hinkley. This year’s lineup also features a handful of national acts, such as Screaming Females, Robyn Hitchcock, Evolfo (formerly of Boston), and Jon Langford & Friends.

“After a year spent inside and a virtual ideation of our festival, we’re excited to host The Town And The City Festival in person, and to bring more live music back to Lowell this fall,” says Chris Porter, President and CEO of festival organizer Porter Productions. “The festival was created to shine the spotlight on the Lowell community as well as talent from the city, the region and beyond. Now more than ever we really want to celebrate and showcase the businesses and the creative people of the city and region — many of whom have had a really tough year because of the pandemic.”

Early bird weekend passes go on sale this Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. EDT, and tickets to individual shows will be available to purchase later this summer. In the meantime, get a peek at the flyer below.