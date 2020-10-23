The Town and The City Festival logs on from Lowell to ONCE

Lowell’s The Town and The City Festival is heading to ONCE Somerville’s Virtual Venue this Saturday night (October 24), condensing the fest into one evening of live music.

Starting at 8 p.m. local time, sets will be broadcast from both the ONCE Virtual Venue YouTube account, as well as the festival’s Facebook page. Boston- and New England-based artists scheduled to perform include Ali McGuirk, Gary Hoey, Brooke Annibale, Genie Santiago (pictured above), Bryan Hinkley Porter, Ryan Montbleau, Caitlin Canty, Scarlett Sabet, Chris Brokaw, Walter Sickert, Evolfo, Will Dailey, Frank Morey, Will Orchard, and Chris Trapper.

The stream is free to view, but donations are encouraged to support the 2021 edition of the festival.

The multi-venue festival usually takes place throughout downtown Lowell over the course of a weekend, spreading out shows amongst bars and live music spaces like The Old Court, the Zobra Music Hall, Warp & Weft, the Luna Theater, and the Worthen House Cafe. With COVID-19 still spreading in Massachusetts, however, festival organizer Porter Productions elected to move the event online for 2020. Plans are already in place for the festival to take place in its regular, in-person format next year across two days, October 22 and 23.

“Under the circumstances of the pandemic, we are not able to bring the festival back to downtown Lowell this year,” says Chris Porter, president and CEO of Porter Productions. “However, we still want to provide a way to showcase some great artists and draw attention to our annual event as well as the Lowell community. This is going to be a great night of music with an all star lineup from across New England and beyond. We look forward to returning in person in 2021.”

Peep all the details in the flyer below.