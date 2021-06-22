Just Like Heaven 2022: Interpol, Modest Mouse, M.I.A., Shins to headline

Just Like Heaven is just like all of us: The Southern California ’00s-minded music fest had a strong 2019, took 2020 off entirely, made grand plans in 2021, and now expects a big 2022. Making us once again nostalgic for the golden era of aughts indie, Just Like Heaven announced its ’22 lineup this week, and it’s headlined by Interpol ($100 for your best “How are things on the West Coast?” gag), The Shins, Modest Mouse, and M.I.A.

Just Like Heaven goes down May 21, 2022, at Pasadena’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl, the same spot at the classic alternative-themed Cruel World fest, which takes place one week earlier.

Also on the bill (and forever trapped on your iPod and the pill dance floor) are Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand, Cut Copy, !!!, Santigold, Chromeo, The Hives, The Raveonettes, Yelle, Peaches, The Cribs, Wolf Parade (performing Apologies to the Queen Mary in its entirety), and more. Someone’s gonna blog the shit out of this.

“We’re so stoked to be playing with a bunch of our favorite bands!,” James Mercer of The Shins tells Rolling Stone. “When we first started touring it was Modest Mouse who really helped us out, having us open for them on many dates while we were just learning how to tour! So happy to be on stage with our old friends again!”

Tickets start at $139 for the lowest tier of general admission, and climb to $899 for the fanciest VIP package, which includes Clubhouse access and golf cart transportation between stages. Hit justlikeheaven.com/tickets for the breakdown and pre-sale registration.