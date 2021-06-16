Gang Of Youths soar away in love with ‘the angel of 8th ave.’

Now that our societal restrictions have been lifted a bit, our mental focus shifts to our time-honored practice of daydreaming about getting up and relocating somewhere else far away, beginning a new life with our (maybe fictional) soulmate. And as our eyes drift back and our overhead camera pulls up and fades out to the distance towards nowhere in particular, we’ll be bumping “the angel of 8th ave.”, the new modern indie single from Australian-born band Gang Of Youths.

“[‘the angel of 8th ave.’] is about falling in love, and finding a new life in a new city together,” says Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe.

We’re here for it. This lively new track is the first new music from the band since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness album, released around the time the group relocated to London. Gang of Youths have always had a bit of a U2 fetish going on, and that’s still apparent in “the angel of 8th ave.”, but there are some other new styles and influences permeating throughout, perhaps reflective of their move to England.

Fire it up below alongside those rekindled hopes of starting over somewhere else again, and feast eyes upon the Joel Barney-directed video, which finds Le’aupepe carousing around the North London neighborhood of Angel, after the Spotify jump.

***