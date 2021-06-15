Band in the USA: Best Coast announce 2022 Finally Tomorrow tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

A true sign that nature is healing: Best Coast are able to leave California. Not permanently — obviously! — but for a North American tour, one that’s a bit of a re-boot for the run that was cut short in the early part of 2020 due to the youknowwhat. Dubbed the the Finally Tomorrow tour, a play on the duo’s Always Tomorrow album of last year, Best Coast hit the road in January 2022 for 25 dates that includes stops in Chicago (January 19 at Metro), Boston (January 24 at Royale), and Phoenix (February 8 at Crescent Ballroom). Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18) at 10 a.m. local time. “What a year this day has been, what a day this year has been,” says Bethany Cosentino on Facebook. “We’re also stoked to be bringing Rosie Tucker along to open the shows. We for real can’t wait to see everyone and pick up where we left off in 2020. See ya’ll next year.”

