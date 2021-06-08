Patton Oswalt announces ‘Who’s Ready To Laugh?’ Tour

It’s been a question posed by many comedians as folks venture back out to live comedy shows following the pandemic shutdowns, and Patton Oswalt is once again asking (insert Bernie meme here): Who’s ready to laugh?

Well, for starters (literally), Medford certainly is.

As announced on Monday (June 7), Oswalt will be embarking on a 28-city trek dubbed The Who’s Ready To Laugh? Tour, which is slated to begin in Massachusetts at Medford’s Chevalier Theatre on September 10. It’s been a minute since we last saw the pop culture gatekeeper in the Commonwealth, but with the follow-up hour to his latest Netflix special I Love Everything, we couldn’t be more pumped to see what Oswalt has cooked up as he gets back out on the road to do what he does best.

Tickets for all dates on the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday (June 11), but you can score pre-sale tickets today at 10 a.m. EDT with the code PATTON. All dates and ticket links can be found here.