Jo Koy lands development deal to star in ABC single-cam comedy ‘Josep’

Over the course of his career on stage and in text, Jo Koy has unabashedly let us in on the ground floor of his life, both in and outside of comedy. Now, while it may be more of a fictional take, he’s officially on the path to bringing his storytelling talents to the world of television.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday (May 27), the globally-renowned comedy phenom will star in Josep, a single-camera project currently in development with ABC, that will follow a nurse in the throes of navigating work, dating, fatherhood, and comical hardships that come along with his Filipino mother moving in with him. The show is set to be produced by showrunner Steve Joe (Young Sheldon), as well as executive producers Randall Park and Melvin Mar (Fresh Off The Boat), Michael Golamco (Grimm), and Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle).

Much of the show’s makeup may sound a tad familiar to fans of Koy’s stand-up, as everything from the title to the available info surrounding the premise, are topics or bits that the Filipino-American comic discusses at length throughout each of his four hour-long specials.

Be sure to check back, as we will continue to update info about this project as it becomes available.