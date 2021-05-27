City of Boston dedicates ‘Bobby Brown Way’ in Roxbury

This summer, every little step you take towards Roxbury will lead you closer to Bobby Brown Way. The City of Boston dedicated a street to the iconic musician yesterday (May 26), honoring the New Edition co-founder and chart-topping solo artist in an afternoon ceremony led by Boston’s Acting Mayor Kim Janey.

With Brown in attendance, joined by his wife and daughter, Janey praised his rise to the top of the pop music mainstream, helping put Roxbury on the map in the ’80s and energizing the community with a sense of pride that still exists decades later. New Edition’s Michael Bivins was also on hand for the festivities, taking place near where Bivins Court at Ramsey Park was dedicated in 2018.

“To see you, as well as Mr. Bivens, to see what you have done,” Janey remarked, telling a story from her childhood. She proudly referred Brown as “not just Boston’s own, but Roxbury’s own.”

Brown was touched by the honor, posting to Instagram: “Forever and always love you Roxbury ☘️ thank you so much for today – I received a whole street and day May 26 💚 in Boston. Thank you mayor Kim Janey @boston_mayor my brother Mike @617mikebiv and the city. I am forever grateful and proud 🖤”.

Check out scenes from the ceremony below.