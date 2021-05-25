Sip on this badass trailer for Netflix’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

We’ve been really intrigued by Navot Papushado’s new action movie Gunpowder Milkshake ever since we saw the first hints of it on Karen Gillan’s Instagram a few months ago, and we’re happy to report that the trailer that Netflix and StudioCanal dropped for it earlier on Tuesday is an absolute delight. There are two clear things that we’ve picked up from this trailer: First, it is fantastic that we’re getting a bumper crop of feminist ensemble action films over the next year, especially since they look so much fun (and, in particular, this one looks like a really solid John Woo riff). Second, an actual gunpowder milkshake would probably be disgusting. What do you think they’d cut it with? Would it just taste like gunpowder, or would it just, like, alter the texture like the gold flake in Goldschläger? Ponder this while you watch the footage.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl — Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them.”

Gunpowder Milkshake arrives on Netflix on July 14 for your streaming pleasure.