Mic’d Up: Lenny Clarke gathers legends, Wormtown’s best are on tap

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar.

The return of live comedy has gotten off to a bit of a head start on live music — for obvious reasons, from the amount of people on stage at any given time to the ability to socially distance an attending crowd — and already, there are more than a few options to (safely) get out and (safely) get some laughs. So we’re officially kicking off our Mic’D Up series once again, highlighting some of our comedy picks lined up for the week ahead.

We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back every Monday for a fresh slate of shows to consider. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (May 30).

Trixx: May 27 to 29 at Laugh Boston

Getting down with the Canadian comic is a fun time with his delivery of observational comedy and lighthearted social commentary. One show is worth it, but four times the dosage, as you will find this week, is even better.

Thursday, May 27 to Saturday, May 29 :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $29

Best of the Woo: May 28 & 29 at Worcester Beer Garden

The name of the show tells no lies. With Chris Post, Dan Boulger, Janet McNamara and Dan Crohn slated to take the stage in Wormtown for the weekend, there will be no shortage of great stand-up at the Beer Garden.

Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m. :: Worcester Beer Garden, 64 Franklin St. in Worcester :: Tickets (in sets of 2 or 4) are $50 to $100

Lenny Clarke and Friends: May 28 to 30 at Giggles Comedy Club

If you’re looking for a night of good food and fun times outside of the city, then stop in on Route 1 for a masterclass as taught by some legendary Boston comics. Lineup includes Ken Roberson and Johnny Pizzi on Friday and Saturday, and Tony V, Christine Hurley, and Steve Sweeney on Sunday.

Friday, May 28 to Sunday, May 30 at 8:30 p.m. :: Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway in Saugus :: Tickets are $30