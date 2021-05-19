The BreakBomb Project energizes the dancefloor with ‘Drugs Don’t Work’

Can you churn out club bangers when you aren’t even allowed into clubs yet? Maybe that question never occurred to 18-year-old Brandon Greenstein as he started releasing music as The BreakBomb Project three years ago. Maybe he saw it as a challenge — a way to fine-tune his taste in electronica without ever entering a sweaty bar in the early morning hours.

Either way, the Lynnfield teen has another jam on his hands with his new song “Drugs Don’t Work,” released last week (May 14). The new track taps Massachusetts musician Ryan Violet for vocals and dares to take over the dancefloor with a bouncing-off-the-walls strain of EDM.

“Ryan and I started this track in December 2020 with a couple other friends, all of them being freshmen in college,” Greenstein tells Vanyaland. “I was busy with tons of work from high school, but putting that aside to work on music was worth it. It was my first time making music with kids my age, and it was extremely rewarding and fun.”

Check out the new single and music video below.

