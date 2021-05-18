This Stream Is Tonight: Hot Stove Cool Music keeps it virtual

Chances are if you clicked this article, it was the featured photo that drew you in. That image was taken by Tim Bugbee for Vanyaland back in 2017 at The Paradise Rock Club, with Eddie Vedder commanding the rapt attention of the Boston crowd during another successful spin of the Hot Stove Cool Music fundraiser concert series. The annual Hot Stove returns tonight (May 18), but for the second straight year the scene lands on your screen for some livestream action, with most of the performances recorded and filmed at Somerville’s Q Division Studios. While we can’t all be there in person this year, Hot Stove continues to trot out an all-star lineup of performers, with Vedder back in session tonight leading a Starting 9 that includes Yo-Yo Ma, Juliana Hatfield, Will Dailey, Bernie Williams, Bronson Arroyo, Bill Janovitz, Peter Gammons & The Hot Stove All-Stars, Kay Hanley & The Hot Stove All-Stars featuring Greg Hawkes from The Cars, and more. And as usual, proceeds from the night benefit the Foundation To Be Named Later.

HOT STOVE COOL MUSIC :: Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. EDT :: Tickets start at $10 :: Get ticket and livestream info here