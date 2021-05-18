Inhaler announce North American tour for March 2022

Dublin rock and roll upstarts Inhaler have announced a North American tour, a 20-date run set for the entirely of March 2022. And here around Boston, news of the tour, and where the band was just over a year ago, really shows the recent lift of Elijah Hewson and the boys.

In April 2020, Inhaler were set to play ONCE Ballroom in Somerville, a sold out show that was obviously scrapped due to the pandemic. The show, and overall tour, was ambitiously rescheduled for the fall, with Inhaler set to play The Sinclair in Cambridge, a larger venue reflecting the group’s growing popularity, aided in part by Hewson being the son of U2’s Bono but also off their own string of sterling alt-rock singles that have amassed 52 million streams worldwide. That tour was put off, understandably so, and now the rescheduled date has Inhaler playing an even bigger room, Royale in the Theater District, on March 12.

So Inhaler went from ONCE to The Sinclair to Royale in just under two years without even playing a show here. Not a bad look.

Inhaler will hit the road in support of their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, which is due July 9 via Interscope. The North American tour kicks off March 4 at Atlanta’s Terminal West and wraps March 31 at The Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale May 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Get all the dates in list and insta flyer form below.

“We’re extremely happy to announce our next American venture,” says Inhaler. “Hard to believe we’ve gone this long without each other. Can’t wait to play you new music.“

Inhaler 2022 North American tour:

March 4 – Atlanta, Terminal West

March 5 – Nashville, The Basement East

March 7 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

March 8 – Philadelphia, Theatre Of Living Arts

March 10 – New York, Irving Plaza

March 11 – Brooklyn, Warsaw

March 12 – Boston, Royale

March 14 – Toronto, Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 15 – Detroit, St Andrews Hall

March 17 – Chicago, House Of Blues

March 18 – Milwaukee, Rave II

March 19 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

March 21 – Denver, Summit Music Hall

March 22 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

March 24 – Vancouver, The Commodore Ballroom

March 25 – Seattle, The Showbox

March 26 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

March 28 – San Francisco, The Fillmore

March 29 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park

March 31 – Los Angeles, The Belasco