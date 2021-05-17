The Vaccines inject bubbly bliss into your ‘Headphones Baby’

Only The Vaccines could flip a death wish into a dream that sounds as sweet as “Headphones Baby.” The new single (released May 14) pops and fizzes as it unravels an off-the-rails romance, spurred on by the band’s undeniable penchant for sticky hooks and bubbly rock. “Headphones Baby” tosses its self-described “fatalistic” perspective into plain view, yet somehow still makes for cheerful jukebox fodder. Croons singer Justin Hayward-Young: “And they’ll bury us leather / In Hollywood Forever / Don’t you want to die together? / Don’t you want to die together?” Well, when you put it like that…

Check out the new single and trippy music video below.

