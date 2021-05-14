Sleater-Kinney ‘Worry With You’ through the worst times on new single

Sleater-Kinney have officially made their contribution to the burgeoning genre of pandemic pop-rock. The now-duo of Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker shared a new single called “Worry With You” this week (May 11), a let’s-contemplate-Armageddon-together tribute to partners and best friends holding sweaty hands and hoping for the best amid “fuck ups” and fear.

The single comes from their forthcoming album Path of Wellness, due out June 11 via via Mom + Pop. Path of Wellness will mark the group’s tenth full-length studio album, but the only album they’ve ever produced themselves. (Their last effort, 2019’s industrial-esque The Center Won’t Hold, tapped St. Vincent for the producer’s chair).

“We wrote it last spring and summer, holed up in Portland, and recorded it in late summer and early fall,” the band shared on Instagram. “This is the first S-K record we’ve produced ourselves. The entire process relied upon taking stock of who and what was nearby, upon generosity of time, spirit, and input, but mostly upon a mutual love, need, and gratitude for making music.”

Check out the new single and video below and (with cautious optimism) view Sleater-Kinney’s 2021 tour dates with Wilco below.

