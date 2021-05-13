Pageants fight for love on the glistening ‘It Might Be Crazy’

Anything worth having is worth fighting for. And anything that sounds so remarkable as Pageants‘ glistening new single “It Might Be Crazy” is definitely worth keeping. But it wasn’t all sunset sparkles and beach-kissed guitar-pop for the partner-and-bandmate duo of Rebecca Coleman and Devin O’Brien; at the core of the Long Beach pair’s new single is a push to keep what was theirs.

“Written when my and Devin’s relationship was spread thin across the continent while he toured with Cherry Glazerr, and my vision of what was possible in my own music career was narrowing on the daily, ‘It Might Be Crazy’ became an anthem for those hit with the reality of their circumstances,” says Coleman. “This was a time in my life when I realized that everything I’d been working for might have been in vain, but I chose to keep fighting for what and who I love.”

We’re appreciative of the effort, as “It Might Be Crazy” is one of those songs that sounds timeless in its magnetic appeal, channeling the effortless cool of Juliana Hatfield and Best Coast and harnessing it into something entirely unique to Pageants. It’s one of those songs that feels like it’s been in your life all those years leading up to first hearing it, and it strikes as the type of track that’ll stick around long afterwards.

“It Might Be Crazy” will be featured on Pageants’ forthcoming album Sun and Settled Days, due out on an appropriate peak-summer date of July 30. Pre-order it here, and trust fall into the indie-pop bliss of your new favorite song below.