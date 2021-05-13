Edgar Wright’s doc ‘The Sparks Brothers’ gets a first trailer

Hot off of its local premiere at IFFBoston on Wednesday night, Focus Features dropped the first trailer for Edgar Wright’s fantastic new documentary The Sparks Brothers earlier on Thursday. Are those things related? Who knows, but we’re hoping they are. Anyway, as you might have heard from us back in March, this movie is utterly fantastic, and it’s chock full of nuts, if by “nuts,” you mean “famous musicians and other people of note telling you just how great Sparks is.” But that’s not the only reason to watch it: Wright’s filmmaking here is incredibly strong, and the movie is genuinely a delight. The best part about this trailer is how accurate it is to the experience of watching it without it giving away the greatest scenes in the film itself. Well, it’s also great because it got us listening to Sparks all this afternoon, which is a wonderful way to wile away a Thursday.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis (though, if you’re feeling kind, why not read our review from SXSW instead?):

“How can one rock band be successful, underrated, hugely influential, and criminally overlooked all at the same time? Edgar Wright’s debut documentary ‘The Sparks Brothers,’ which features commentary from celebrity fans Flea, Jane Wiedlin, Beck, Jack Antonoff, Jason Schwartzman, Neil Gaiman, and more, takes audiences on a musical odyssey through five weird and wonderful decades with brothers/bandmates Ron and Russell Mael celebrating the inspiring legacy of Sparks: your favorite band’s favorite band.”

The Sparks Brothers hits theaters on June 18, though if you’re local you can still check it out at IFFBoston until Friday, May 14 at noon. But guess what? If you’re fully vaccinated (against COVID-19, of course — no one cares about your MMR vaccine, you doofus), get the hell out of the house and go see it (if you feel comfortable). You won’t be disappointed.