Mannequin Pussy interrupt your doomscrolling for 82 fiery seconds

Yeah it’s Monday, it feels weird, and we’re all pretty tired from staying up late last night to watch the Oscars. So Mannequin Pussy are here to kick the doors in on your mundane moodiness with 82 seconds of punk rock fire called “Perfect.”

“Perfect” is the title track to the Philadelphia band’s forthcoming EP, out May 21 via Epitaph, and follows last month’s “Control”. This new track was fueled by our lives spent online over the past year, fueled by anxiety and the doomscrolling that’s become an unshakable part of our miserable modern lives.

“Last year, I found myself spending more time on my phone than I ever had in my life,” says Mannequin Pussy vocalist and guitarist Missy. “Physically separate from other people, I spent hours of time watching other humans perform on my rectangle. I realized that through years of social media training, many of us have grown this deep desire to manicure our lives to look as perfect, as aspirational as possible. We want to put ourselves out there, share our lives, our stories, our day to day — and these images and videos all shout the same thing: ‘Please look at me, please tell me I’m so perfect.’ It’s simultaneously a declaration of our confidence but edged with the desperation that seeks validation from others.”

That’s all appropriately heavy, but the “Perfect” video delivers some necessary levity, as Mannequin Pussy take us back the high school prom with a visual that references Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. Watch it below as “Perfect” streams on repeat.

