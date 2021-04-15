Waxahatchee announces Fall 2021 tour in support of ‘Saint Cloud’

We’re not gonna lie, it’s been pretty exciting to see all these fall tour announcements coming in this week, especially when they are from artists who were directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Waxahatchee, the excellent indie project from Katie Crutchfield, released its fifth studio album Saint Cloud last year on March 27, pretty much right as the country went into quarantine. Any promotional tours and IRL appearances were obviously shelved, but now Crutchfield has the green light — as of press time — to take Saint Cloud out on the tour it deserves.

Revealed yesterday, the 28-date run kicks off September 2 in Louisville, Kentucky, the day before Waxahatchee appears at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, and wraps October 16 at Boston’s Royale. Along the way, Waxahatchee plays Los Angeles (September 24 at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles), Tucson (September 27 at Club Congress), New York City (October 11 at Webster Hall), and two nights in Brooklyn (October 12 and 13 at Elsewhere).

The full list of dates can be found below. Tickets to all the shows go on sale Friday (April 16) at 10 a.m. EDT; hit the link for more information.

