‘F9’ brings the NOS in this brand-new trailer

The days are getting longer, the weather’s getting better (slowly, depending on where you might live), and COVID vaccinations are increasing every single day: Yep, it’s almost time for that “wonderful summer” that you’ve been hearing about for the last five or so months. And, as if on cue, a new F9 trailer dropped earlier on Wednesday, full of the insanity that you’ve come to expect from the franchise as if to show off what glory awaits us all once we cross the threshold. Oh, yeah, and apparently the cars are going to space now. God bless this silly, silly series.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis, though you know these things are pretty much impossible to summarize without renting out a storage unit, pinning a whole bunch of synopses, actor bios and other ephemera to the wall and fully becoming Matthew McConaughey in True Detective:

“Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming ‘The Suicide Squad’). ‘F9’ sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series when it transformed into a global blockbuster. The action hurtles around the globe — from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.”

F9 hits theaters on June 25. It may not do anything when you press it on your keyboard in Windows, but this one might actually kick out the summer jams, motherfuckers.