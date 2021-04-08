Lola Lennox rides on through pop’s sunshine with ‘Wherever You Go’

So we’ll get this out of the way nice and early: Lola Lennox is the daughter of legendary Scottish singer Annie Lennox and Israeli film producer Uri Fruchtmann. But much like the Seraphina Simone jams we hyped last year, the merits of the song are what’s getting the glitz and the glamour here across the digital pink ink pages of Vanyaland, and not some sort of preference to family ties. We love famous parents, but after a while, who gives a shit?

That’s especially the case when an artist like Lola Lennox drops a vibrant new tune like “Wherever You Go,” a sun-splashed fit of melodic escapism that has us longing for the glossy glory days of late-’90s pop. The new single, out today (April 8), was co-produced by Annie Lennox, and follows a pair of breakout hits (“Back At Wrong” and “La La Love Me”) for the rising singer-songwriter.

“Wherever You Go” is all about maintaining relationships with the ones you love, no matter how much physical distance emerges in between.

“I am used to the feeling of having my heart in two places. It’s a transient emotion that stretches across cities and oceans,” says Lennox. “I wrote ‘Wherever You Go’ about missing people. I moved to Los Angeles a few years ago, leaving behind friends, family and memories. Whilst navigating a new life in America, I clung to the people I left behind; losing them was a hard part of growing up and pursuing my dreams in music. Despite the song reflecting the challenges of longing, I wanted the music to feel positive and express the excitement that comes with having people in your life to love. Managing long-distance relationships is a lesson in letting go and being receptive to whatever outcome life hands you; that openness is the place the music came from. Over time I’ve seen how the message of ‘Wherever You Go’ has evolved whilst the world has changed so much. In 2020, we all had to adapt to a life far apart from those we love.”

The track arrives today with a glowing road-tripping music video, directed by South African director Natalie Johns and choreographed by Sadie Wilking. Lennox adds: “I wanted the music video for ‘Wherever You Go’ to express a sense of freedom, of letting go of control and following your intuition, and to convey a sense of hearts stretching across oceans and sky.”

