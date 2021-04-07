Boston Thriving: Local creatives share the spotlight in new Red Sox video

Editor’s Note: “Boston Thriving” is a new series from Vanyaland highlighting and honoring the national and global success of Boston- and New England-based bands and artists.

Look, regardless of whether or not Boston likes the new “City Connect” uniforms for the Red Sox, at least we can all agree on one thing: The team’s choice of guests in the announcement video is fantastic.

The Red Sox yesterday (April 6) showed off a special yellow and blue uniform, designed by Nike and inspired by the Boston Marathon, ahead of next weekend, when they’ll wear it for Saturday and Sunday (April 17 and 18) games before Patriots Day. Tapping into the creative talent in town, the announcement shares cameos from some of the most notable names in Boston music, art, and design.

Musicians Cliff Notez and SuperSmashBroz (pictured above) both make appearances, as does motion designer/director Marlene Marmolejos. On the fashion-forward front, the video features stylists Christopher Salako and Jenny Nguyen, plus Drew White, creative designer and project manager for Bodega. Tying everyone together is Artists For Humanity co-founder Rob Gibbs (aka ProBlak), who’s seen painting a mural-like version of the Red Sox “B” logo.

“We are Boston,” the video concludes, repping folks in Roxbury, Roslindale, Hyde Park, and Dorchester. By including these specific guests, there’s another message that comes across, loud and clear: “Boston artists are Boston, too.”

Watch the full video below.