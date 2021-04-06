This ‘Without Remorse’ trailer needs no apologies

One of the bigger casualties of Paramount’s decision to shunt off everything not starring Tom Cruise or guaranteed to make a decent ROI was Stefano Sollima’s Without Remorse, which would have released theatrically last year had the world not been on fire. Led by Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the character of John Kelly from… uhhh, let me check my notes… Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber, this adaptation of the now-classic Tom Clancy airport novel promised to kick ass, take names, and probably be hideously politically incorrect, given that it reunited Sollima with co-writer Taylor Sheridan, who, together, were the brain trust behind Sicario: Day of the Soldado. As fans of hideously ill-advised movies, we were absolutely stoked to see it in a theater and, frankly, we were slightly saddened when the studio revealed that they sold it to Amazon in July of last year.

After all, at least we’ll get to finally see Without Remorse, but, man, based on the trailer that Amazon dropped on Tuesday afternoon, we’re really missing out watching this on our shitty Smart TVs.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,’ the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s ‘Jack Ryan’ universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.“

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse hits Amazon Prime Video on April 30.