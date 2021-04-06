Julien Baker unveils Fall 2021 North American tour

Julien Baker is coming — look busy.

Fresh off the release of AOTY contender Little Oblivions back in February, the Tennessee musician has unveiled a North American tour for the fall and a run of European dates for Spring 2022. Included in the batch on this side of the Atlantic are appearances at New York City’s Beacon Theatre on September 14; Boston’s House of Blues on September 17; two nights at Chicago’s Metro on September 22 and 23; Phoenix’s Van Buren on November 1; and Los Angeles’ Wiltern on November 4. Get all the dates, venues, and ticket info here.

Opening for Baker for the duration of the September shows are Thao and Katie Malco, while Malco and Dehd warm things up in October and November. Ratboys have the honor of opening for Baker for all of the European shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 9), and yes, you deserve it.

