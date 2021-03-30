The Last Show: Cliff Notez at The Sinclair in Cambridge

Editor’s Note: Welcome to The Last Show, a new Vanyaland series where we talk to performers about their last traditional live appearance before the pandemic hit. As we slowly make our way out of this mess, and a return to stages appears to be coming (eventually), here are the stories of bands, artists, comedians and others who performed their last live gig in front of an audience around this time last year. These are their shows, their stories, their memories.

Vanyaland: When and where was your last show before the pandemic?

Cliff Notez: I believe it was at The Sinclair — I did two shows there in like a month. [Editor’s Note: Those were December 27, 2019, and January 31, 2020]

Who else was on the bill?

I can’t remember if it was the show with Sidewalk Driver and Party Bois or the one with Bad Rabbits and Lord Felix.

What was notable about the show?

Both shows were sold out, and if you’ve ever been to The Sinclair for a sold-out show, you know it’s something special. Two completely different shows and vibes but both fit me so well.

What do you remember the most about the show?

I remember the crowd was electric both nights the feeling back stage is always super fun. I remember having like a real long important deep convo with Dua [Boakye] from Bad Rabbits back stage. He’s grown to be like a big brother to me, which I’m grateful for, because I was a huge fan before I knew him. I’m super grateful for that show and being able to share a stage with them such amazing music.

If someone told you live music would be going away for at least the next year, what would you have done differently?

I should [have] done more shows, lol. But I was already starting to dial back the amount of shows I did. Back in 2018, it wasn’t uncommon to see me do three-four shows in Boston in a weekend. But I already was working on a break. Retroactively, if I knew we would be in quarantine for a whole year, I woulda been more productive, quicker, [and] use the time to learn and adjust faster.

What do you have coming up or coming out:

There’s only a couple copies left of Social Absence on vinyl left at Vinyl Index. HipStory has a bunch of special stuff In the works too — stay tuned.

Follow Cliff Notez on Instagram and Twitter @cliffnotezz.