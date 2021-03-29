Jason Statham unleashes the ‘Wrath of Man’ in an epic trailer

Feels like it’s been a bit since we’ve gotten a good Jason Statham fix, huh? Hobbs & Shaw was… fine, we guess, but honestly, we’ve been missing the kind of genuinely odd shit that an actor like Statham gets up to in his action films, given that he got his start as a loincloth-clad dude in a video for The Shamen’s “Comin’ On Strong” (you will not regret that click, we promise). But it looks like the drought will end soon, given that Statham has teamed up with director Guy Ritchie — fresh off reasserting his weirdo-gangster identity with The Gentlemen after doing gun-for-hire work for Disney — to bring us Wrath of Man, a swell-looking actioner that will most definitely inflame the passions of any action cinema devotee. MGM dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Monday and, boy, is it something else.

Watch this shit, bruh:

Here’s a synopsis:

“A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.”

Wrath of Man arrives in theaters on May 7, and it will most likely replace Black Widow as the go-to-choice for a certain breed of film nerd/Dad/cool aunt/dope friend who will most definitely be ready to get back to cinemas after being fully vaccinated. Until then, we’re begging and pleading with you all of there: Please don’t fuck this up for the rest of us! We want to be able to drink a big-ass soda and eat a ton of popcorn while we watch Jason Statham throw down at our local theater, so just set that as a personal motivation to get through the next month or so.