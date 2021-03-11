Roy Wood Jr. signs on for two new projects with Comedy Central

If you subscribe to the fairly common belief that the more content from Roy Wood Jr. that makes it into the world, the better, then you’re in luck. Comedy Central seems to share that very same approach.

As announced on Tuesday (March 10), Wood Jr. has furthered his current relationship with the comedy network as he prepares to launch a new podcast, Roy’s Job Fair, which will see its first episode drop on Wednesday (March 17). The 40-episode series will follow the Daily Show correspondent’s exploration of the human condition as he sits down with real, everyday people from all lines of work to talk about everything from their most memorable jobs and current vacancies they’re looking to fill, to scams they’ve run in their workplace, and office romances.

In addition to the new podcast, it was also announced that Comedy Central will be producing and airing Wood Jr.’s third special later this year. The trilogy-completing special follows 2019’s No One Loves You, which is the network’s highest rated special since the premiere of his first special, Father Figure, in 2017.

Check out the trailer for the podcast here.