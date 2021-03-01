Yndling captures a ‘shimmering glow’ of intimacy on ‘Childish Fear’

For a song that details a certain fear of intimacy, Yndling’s new single “Childish Fear” is all sorts of intimate. The latest from the Norwegian dream-pop artist dropped this past Friday (February 26), and it’s a wonderland of hypnotic storytelling and swirling production, the type of song that floats over your head and you try to figure out life’s latest conundrum. And in this case, for Yndling’s Silje Espevik, it’s all about those moments between partners that grow larger as the initial spark begins to lose luster.

“The song is about that stage in a relationship where there isn’t really that much new and exciting to discover about each other, and capture the fear that I might not be enough once the shimmering glow of first expressions fade,” Espevik says, adding: “I wanted to communicate a mood or a feeling with the song that evolves and becomes more consuming as the track unfolds.”

Produced by Adrian Einestor Sandberg, “Childish Fear” does exactly that, evolving a sound that grows more dense as it rolls through its 4:20 runtime, and it’s a bold and impressive debut for Yndling. We’ll no doubt be hearing a lot more from this project as we go along, and there seems to be little reason to assume this introductory glow will soon fade. Listen in below.