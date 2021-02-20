Hilken Mancini stars in Green Day’s video ‘Here Comes The Shock’

Hilken Mancini’s ever-popular Punk Rock Aerobics just received one of the greatest punk workouts –and endorsements — of them all.

Mancini’s moves appear in Green Day’s new music video “Here Comes The Shock,” which dropped this evening (February 20). The vid solely stars the Boston musician as she skanks, pogos, and air-guitars her way through the band’s quick new tune, which hits streaming services tomorrow.

Mancini has long been a staple of the Boston music community, from her work with Fuzzy, The Monsieurs, and Shepherdess, to co-founding Punk Rock Aerobics and the Girls Rock Campaign Boston. Last summer, we hyped Punk Rock Aerobics’ kids program.

“Here Comes The Shock” follows Green Day’s 2020 album Father of All Motherfuckers.

Check out your new quarantine exercise routine below.