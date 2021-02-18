Test your might with the new ‘Mortal Kombat’ trailer

Get your Swedish-electro-blasting boombox, Pogs, and Dunkaroos ready, because Warner Bros. just dropped the trailer for the brand new MOR-TAL KOM-BAT movie, and, from the looks of it, it will kick a genuinely insane amount of DTV-style ass. Get ready for fatalities, brutalities, ice spears, and gore galore, which you won’t have to input a special code in order to see on your Apple TV (though it would be pretty funny if you were required to punch in ABACABB to see the blood on some streaming devices and if you had a Chromecast or something, you wouldn’t be able to see it at all). Also, shouldn’t they have dropped this on a Monday now that they’re going day-and-date with HBO Max? Regardless, it’s Mortal Kombat. Get hyped.

Peep it (and it’s a red-band trailer, as it should be, so don’t watch it at work):

Here’s a synopsis, though it’s really not like you need one:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage — or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana — the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat arrives in theaters and HBO Max on April 16, and you should go ahead and play Mortal Kombat 11 before you watch it. Not because it really matters or anything story-wise, but holy shit, you can play as Robocop now. And if that isn’t enough to get you to check it out, we don’t know what would.