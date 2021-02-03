The Weeknd unveils 2022 tour dates in advance of Super Bowl gig

Suddenly, our plans for this weekend will tie into out plans for The Weeknd in 2022.

In advance of his scheduled appearance to perform live Sunday (February 7) at the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show in Tampa Bay, where the home Buccaneers will take on the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, The Weeknd has unveiled his rescheduled “After Hours” tour dates of North America. The run of shows will happen in early 2022, and included in the batch are a pair of notable new additions: February 6 and 9 in Boston. Nice.

The venue has not been listed, but we’ll guess it’ll be TD Garden. Ticket on-sale hasn’t been announced, but we’ll guess it’ll come Monday morning, fresh off the Super Bowl gig. We’ll see!

In other Weeknd news, a new compilation album called Highlights will drop this Friday (February 5). What a busy bee, that Abel Tesfaye. Check all dates via the tweet below.