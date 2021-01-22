This Stream Is Tonight: VT Sounds, A Bash to Bring Back Vermont Music

Thanks to Bernie Sanders and the first great meme trend of 2021, Vermont is having a national moment. But beyond Burton jackets, hand-knitted mittens, and a sitting senator suddenly appearing in every band’s press photo, the Green Mountain State’s music community, like every much community across the country, continues to suffer as the pandemic age rages on.

Tonight (January 22) starting at 8 p.m. EST, a solid lineup curated and hosted by Chad Hollister aims to raise money the New England Musicians Relief Fund (NEMRF) through a livestream broadcast from ZenBarn in Waterbury. Dubbed VT Sounds, A Bash to Bring Back Vermont Music, the livestream features performances by Francesca Blanchard (pictured up top), Paul Asbell, Martin and Esther Guigui, Robby Krieger, Yahuba Garcia, Ryan Montbleau, Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Vermont Youth Orchestra, and others.

The show is broadcast via the Facebook and YouTube pages of ZenBarn and the NEMRF, and while donations are encouraged, there is no cost to watch.

“VT Sounds will shine a light on the vast amount of talent here,” says Hollister. “We have so much to look forward to as we work our way through this challenging time. We are partnering with the New England Musicians Relief Fund to ensure that these folks, and all musicians across New England, can continue to survive until it is safe again to gather and perform together.”

Adds Gabe Langfur, President of New England Musicians Relief Fund: “The need from musicians in Vermont and across New England has been overwhelming. We have helped more than 300 musicians across New England so far, but the crisis extends beyond that. We are here to help any musician in New England and New York’s Upper Hudson Valley facing financial difficulties now and in the future.”

Check the flyer below for the full lineup.