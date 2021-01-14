Rosamund Pike bilks old folks in the trailer for Netflix’s ‘I Care a Lot’

We’ve always said that there’s no better topic for a film than the plight of the modern-day grifter, especially in the context of stealing cash money from old folks. Wait, what? We’ve never said that once in our lives. Where the hell did that come from? Anyway, there’s certainly someone out there who has had a thought like that once in their lives and, if you’re that person, this Thursday’s a very special day for you. Why? Well, thanks to Netflix, you’re about to see the trailer for the movie of your dreams. It’s called I Care a Lot, and it stars Rosamund Pike as a racketeer who bites off much more than she can chew when she robs the wrong old lady. It played to some solid reviews at the virtual edition of TIFF last year, and we’re kind of hyped for it, just because of how much we love Rosamund Pike. Gone Girl‘s fantastic, and she’s great in it. Maybe don’t watch Doom, though.

Enough of that bullshit. Here’s the trailer:

And here’s a synopsis:

“Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. It’s a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (Eiza González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest ‘cherry’ Jennifer Peterson (two-time Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest) — a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Golden Globe winner Peter Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play — one that’s neither fair, nor square.“

I Care a Lot hits Netflix on February 19.